TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pattern change this week will result in hot afternoon temperatures and slim rain chances each day.

It’ll be mainly dry in the morning with mild, near average temperatures. Mostly sunny skies allow temperatures to warm up quickly with highs in the mid-90s, nearing record high temperatures. Highs today could tie the record of 96 degrees in Tampa.

There will be a few isolated showers that develop each afternoon. They will develop on the east coast and drift west quickly through the day. Rain chances just at a 20% each day.

Average humidity levels will give way to feels like temperatures in the 100 to 105 degree range.

The tropics remain active however none of the current storms or disturbances pose a local threat at this time.