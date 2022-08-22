TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although it’s warm and quiet this morning, it’ll be another hot summer afternoon with scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures warm into the mid-90s around 2:00 and 3:00.

Rain chances will increase to 50% after 2 p.m. with the highest rain chance between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. this evening.

Storms develop along the sea breeze with the best coverage of storms this evening along and just inland of the I-75 corridor.

It’ll be a nice day out on the water with southeast winds turning southwest this afternoon at 5 to 10 knots. Watch out for a few spotty afternoon storms.

Rain chances will gradually increase throughout the rest of the work week as an increase in moisture arrives. The best coverage of storms will happen on Friday and Saturday mainly in the afternoon hours.

The tropics remain relatively quiet still. There is one tropical wave the National Hurricane Center is highlighting in the Atlantic Ocean, giving it a 20% chance of developing over the next 5 days as it moves west. We’re keeping an eye on it.