TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A muggy onshore wind will still be dominant today. That means it’s extra muggy along the coast this morning and a few spotty showers and storms are possible through midday in our coastal counties.

Showers and thunderstorms then generally drift east of I-75 for this afternoon and early evening before dissipating. The overall coverage of rain today will be slightly lower with a 30% to 40% rain chance.

This slightly drier pattern continues on Thursday with mainly afternoon thunderstorms returning and slightly less humid conditions. It’ll still be hot though with highs in the mid-90s. Afternoon storms will be scattered mainly east of I-75.

Rain chances will increase Friday and into the weekend as moisture moves back in. The coverage of rain will go up and the timing of the rain will be a little bit later in the day with the storms moving back toward the coast in the evening.

With the later arrival of the rain it’ll be even hotter this weekend with highs in the mid-90s. The elevated rain chances stick around through early next week.