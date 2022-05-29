TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s dry and comfortable to start this Sunday morning with lower humidity in place and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies are clear, and temperatures will warm up very quickly under mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. Rain chances will increase to a 30% after 3:00 p.m. for mainly scattered storms east of I-75 that will linger into this evening.

It will dry out again tonight and Memorial Day will start out dry as well. Temperatures warm up fast, back into the mid-90s, but rain chances are much higher Monday afternoon. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will begin developing after 3:00 p.m. and drift inland.

By 6:00 pm most of our inland counties will be seeing showers and thunderstorm. After that, the storms will drift back toward the coast through 9:00 pm.

Rain chances will come down a little bit for the middle of the week, but temperatures will stay warm with highs in the low 90s.

Throughout the week, we’ll be watching tropical moisture in the Gulf of Mexico moving toward the state which could increase rain chances next weekend. Currently the National Hurricane Center is giving a 30% chance of development by the end of the week for this tropical moisture to organize into a tropical system.

We’ll be watching it, either way it looks like rain chances will just be going back up for next weekend.

