TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the 4th day in a row, record highs will be in jeopardy. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the mid-90s and the record high for Tampa is 96°.

Another Heat Advisory is in effect from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. this afternoon for feels like temperatures between 105 and 110°.





Some areas will get relief from showers and thunderstorms this afternoon as rain chances increase to a 40% after 2:00 p.m. A few storms will contain some gusty winds but most of the activity will stay east of the beaches.

Although a few isolated showers could linger overnight, most spots will dry out and temperatures will drop into the upper 70s.

Sunday afternoon will still be hot but not quite as toasty as today with highs in the low to mid-90s. Feels like temperatures will still be in the triple digits but rain chances will be higher at a 60%.

Next week the heat turns back on and rain chances decrease with dryer air moving in.

The string of above average temperatures will continue all the way through next weekend.