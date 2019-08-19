Hot Temps & Afternoon Storms Return This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It will be a quiet night with seasonal temps in the mid 70s expected by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a typical hot summer day for the Tampa Bay area. Highs will reach back up into the low 90s and should top out near 92 in Tampa. Showers and storms will develop generally after 2PM and push toward our coast into the evening. There will be a greater coverage of storms on Tuesday than Monday with a 40% chance.

Wednesday slightly drier air aloft will move in and the afternoon storms will be more isolated in nature. Highs will still be near 91 and the rain chance is 30%.