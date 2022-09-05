TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Expect lots of sunshine for the first half of Labor Day. Temperatures climb quickly into the low-mid 90s, and it’ll feel more like 103-107. Be sure to stay hydrated through the day.

The rain chance increases to 40% in the late afternoon and evening. The storms drift toward the Gulf of Mexico as the sun sets.

It’s a similar set-up for tomorrow with rain chances increasing to 40% by the early evening. Highs will still be in the low-mid 90s.

We start a pattern shift on Wednesday. It’ll still start out dry, but the afternoon and evening storms drift inland rather than toward the gulf. That happens because of a stronger breeze from the southwest.

The southwest wind flow pushes showers onto the coast Thursday morning, and the rain chance goes up to 60% in the middle of the day. We get earlier showers on Friday and through the weekend as well.

With less sunshine around, highs will be near 90 degrees for the end of the week.

It’s active in the tropics right now, but no systems are forecast to impact the U.S. Hurricane Danielle in the northern Atlantic may get close to Europe. Tropical Storm Earl should strengthen to a hurricane as it gets near Bemuda, and a tropical wave near Africa has a 30% chance of developing in the next five days.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.