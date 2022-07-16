TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a dry and mild morning but temperatures will warm up quickly with highs today near 92°. There will be a mixture of sun and clouds out side of the showers and thunderstorms that form this afternoon.

Rain chances will increase to a 60% mainly after 2:00 p.m. Storms will be widespread and last into the evening as they drift toward the coast and then offshore into the Gulf of Mexico after sunset.

The coverage of rain will be higher than it was on Friday. Storms will die out this evening and it will be dry tonight.

Rain chances will increase once again for Sunday but they’ll develop a little bit earlier along the coast and then drift inland for the afternoon and evening. This means the coastal counties will be drier near sunset. Temperatures will still be warm with highs in the low 90s.





Early next week we transition back into the onshore wind pattern which will bring the possibility for morning showers at the coast and storms inland during the afternoons. It will be hot and muggy with highs and the low to mid-90s each day. The afternoon storms will return again by the end of the week.