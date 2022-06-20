TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although it’s quiet this morning, temperatures heat up fast with highs in the mid-90s. The humidity will be high once again today with feels like temperature is above triple digits this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop after 2:00 p.m. with a 60% rain chance this evening. Showers and storms will be scattered about and then merge toward the coast this evening.

Most spots will dry out overnight and a much drier pattern is in store for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Slightly drier, less humid air will move in keeping rain chances just at a 10 to 20% each afternoon.

Temperatures will still be hot though with highs in the mid-90s.

Moisture returns by the end of the week increasing rain chances back up to a 50 and 60% for Saturday and Sunday.