TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today, and we reach the mid 90s in most locations. Add in the humidity, and it’ll feel like 103-109.

The storms start to form around midday in areas west of I-75, but the heaviest downpours don’t arrive until after 3pm. We have a 60% chance of storms through the evening commute, and those storms drift west toward the Gulf of Mexico. Eventually, they taper off after sunset.

Our weather pattern changes tomorrow, and the stronger breeze will come from the Gulf of Mexico. That means, the overall rain chance is lower because we don’t get a sea breeze collision with the Atlantic breeze. It also means showers that do form push inland and end earlier in the day. Most of the rain will be done by the evening commute.

The rain chance is lowest on Saturday. There will still be storms, but they move quickly into inland areas and taper off early.

A front sinks far enough south to increase the rain chance Sunday to 50%, and there will be extra clouds around as well.

We continue with the “onshore” wind pattern through the middle of next week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don continues to loop in the northern Atlantic, and now there is a tropical wave coming off Africa that has a 20% chance of developing in the next 7 days.