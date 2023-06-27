TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready for a stretch of hot days ahead. Today’s high will be in the low 90s with heat index values 100+ for several hours.

Don’t expect much rain today. We only have a 10% chance of a quick shower, mainly for areas well east of I-75. The breeze off the Gulf of Mexico pushes any rain that forms toward the east coast.

A few more storms form tomorrow, but they will also stay east of I-75. The temperature keeps rising, and highs will be in the low-mid 90s.

We get closer to record highs by the end of the week when most of us reach the mid to upper 90s!

Rain chances remain slim at just 20-30 percent through Friday.

The coverage of rain will be better next week, and it’ll be more typical afternoon storms each day including Independence Day.