TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly through the 70s and 80s, and many of us will see highs near 90 degrees this afternoon. With the humidity, it may feel like the mid 90s.

Rain chances are slim today at just 20%. The sea breeze will keep any showers that form east of I-75 this afternoon and evening.

It’s partly cloudy and warm tonight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

A stronger breeze off the Gulf of Mexico will bring in higher humidity for Friday, but it will also keep our afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

There is just a 10% chance of an inland shower tomorrow afternoon. Most of the late-day rain will be pushed toward Florida’s east coast.

You may have to dodge a few showers during the day on Saturday. The rain chance increases to 40%, and with the extra clouds around, highs will be in the mid 80s.

The showers continue into Sunday morning for Mother’s Day, but it dries out more for the afternoon and evening.

Some lower humidity returns for early next week. It will still be warm in the upper 80s, but it will feel a little more comfortable in the mornings and evenings.