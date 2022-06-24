TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is warm and humid this morning. Temperatures will warm up quick and highs will be in the mid-90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. for the entire Tampa Bay area because of the high humidity and feels like temperatures between 108 and 112°.

Showers and storms will develop after 2:00 p.m., and be mainly widespread inland. Rain chances will come down overnight before going back up for the weekend. A few showers are possible early Saturday morning along the coast and showers and storms will be scattered about in the afternoon as well. Rain chances stay elevated Sunday.

While it will still be warm this weekend, high temperatures will be closer to average in the low 90s and the humidity levels won’t be quite as high.

A normal summer pattern will be in place next week with warm afternoons and showers and storms developing.

There is a medium chance of development in the tropics as a tropical wave moves across the Atlantic. We will be watching this as it travels west.