TAMPA,Fla. (WFLA) – It feels extra steamy today, and when highs reach the low 90s, it’ll feel like 101-107! Be sure to stay hydrated.

We will get a few storms this afternoon, but most of them will be east of I-75. The rain chance is 30%.

The wind direction starts to change tomorrow, and it’ll come more from the north. That will push the few showers that form to the south. The rain chance remains at 30%.

The heat increases through the week. We reach the mid 90s tomorrow and Friday. Friday will be close to record heat without many storms to cool us off.

We finally begin to transition back into a “normal” summer pattern this weekend. Rain chances increase in the afternoon, but it’ll still be quite hot.

Next week, we have 50% chance of afternoon storms each day, so it will be typical for July 4th.