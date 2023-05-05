TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Humidity remains pleasant today, but temperatures climb quickly. Afternoon highs will be near 90 degrees with lots of sunshine. It should still feel comfortable in the shade.

It starts to feel slightly more humid tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll see a few clouds develop during the afternoon, but the rain chance is slim at just 20%. Even those showers will be short-lived.

Similar conditions expected on Sunday with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers, and highs return to the upper 80s.

In fact, most of next week will be similar, and close to average for early to mid May. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 each afternoon, and there’s 20%-30% afternoon rain chances.