Hot Afternoons Continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps Thursday afternoon topped out at 92 in Tampa, just 2 degrees shy of the record high.

Overnight temps will be mild in the low 70s to upper 60s with a mostly clear sky. Through the day on Friday temps will quickly warm back up to around 91 degrees. The rain chance is 10% during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Saturday the same weather pattern continues with afternoon temps near 91 and only a 10% chance of rain late in the day. Sunday’s rain chances will go up slightly to 20%.