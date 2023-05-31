TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels more humid today as an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico begins to pull moisture across Florida. Highs reach the upper 80s.

We start the day out dry, but the rain chances ramp up to 60% in the afternoon and evening.

The area of low pressure has a slim chance to gain tropical or subtropical characteristics in the Gulf of Mexico, but its impact on us would be the same either way. Expect higher rain chances and gusty winds at times through Saturday. The system has a slightly better chance of organizing once it enters the Atlantic Ocean.

Some parts of Tampa Bay may pick up 2-4 inches of rain through the week, which is much-needed for our drought situation.

As the low heads into the Atlantic, our rain chances drop significantly on Sunday. Drier air arrives, and it may feel less humid for Monday and Tuesday of next week.