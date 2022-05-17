TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A strong sea breeze off the Gulf of Mexico keeps our rain chance at just 10% this afternoon. The few showers that do form will quickly push toward the east coast and out of our communities.

That gulf breeze also adds some humidity to the atmosphere. Highs reach the upper 80s, but when you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel like the low to mid 90s this afternoon.

Similar conditions are in place for Wednesday and Thursday with slim rain chances, mostly in inland areas, and highs near 90 degrees.

The big change happens on Friday as tropical moisture spreads up from the Caribbean. Rain chances increase to 50% Friday afternoon, and some heavy downpours are possible. Highs will still be in the upper 80s.

Off and on showers expected all day on Saturday. The rain chance is 70%. The extra rain and clouds keep highs in the mid-upper 80s. The tropical moisture lingers around into next week, so rain chances remain elevated.

In fact, this may transition us out of the dry season and into the rainy season that lasts into October.