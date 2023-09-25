TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity makes a fast return across the Tampa Bay area, and temperatures climb into the low 90s.

Watch for scattered downpours during the afternoon. The storms spread north and taper off around sunset. Today’s rain chance is 50%. If you’re heading to the Bucs’ game tonight, you’ll need some rain gear for tailgating, but as the game goes on, rain chances diminish.

Scattered afternoon downpours continue tomorrow with a 60% chance. Some brief heavy rain is possible with highs near 90 degrees.

We keep the rain chance at 60% Wednesday, and there’s still a 50% chance Thursday and Friday. With an extreme drought still in place for coastal areas, this rain is welcome.