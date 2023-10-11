TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A warm front lifts north through the Tampa Bay area today, and that will bring back much higher humidity with breezy southeast winds.

A few storms develop and push north during the afternoon as well. Highs reach the mid-upper 80s.

An area of low pressure tracks along I-10 tonight and early tomorrow, and that brings us a chance for strong to severe weather. Gusty winds off the Gulf of Mexico develop tonight, and storms that produce damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes are possible.

The chance for strong storms continues into Thursday as the low heads into the Atlantic, and a front sinks south through our region. There’s a 60% chance of storms with highs back in the mid-upper 80s.

Warm and humid conditions continue Friday and Saturday with scattered storms possible. A cold front finally passes later on Saturday, and much cooler and less humid air returns for Sunday and most of next week.