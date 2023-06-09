TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind flow off the Gulf of Mexico continues today, so our humidity remains high.

Temperatures climb into the upper 80s early this afternoon, which is just slightly below average.

Not much rain develops today, and the few showers that form quickly push toward Florida’s east coast this afternoon. Our rain chance is 20% or less all day.

The rain chance is slightly better tomorrow at 40%. A stronger breeze off the Atlantic Ocean creates more downpours, and they linger in our area through the evening.

We go back to 20% rain chances Sunday with the gulf breeze getting stronger again. We continue this pattern through most of next week.

Rain chances are slim all next week with most of the rain heading to the east coast early in the afternoon.

It stays warm and muggy with highs near 90 degrees.