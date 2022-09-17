TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Watch for areas of low clouds and patchy dense fog this morning otherwise it will be mainly dry and mild. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds through the morning hours with temperatures warming into the upper 80s this afternoon.

It will be mostly dry through the middle of the afternoon before a few spotty storms begin to form. Widespread slow moving storms with heavy rain will be around once again this evening with a 60% rain chance for storms lingering through 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. tonight.

Drier air slides into the area on Sunday which will limit the coverage of rain in the afternoon and evening. Although a few spots will still see storms, rain chances are down to a 40% from 4 to 8 p.m. Temperatures will be a little bit warmer up near 90°.

The drier air sticks around for next week limiting rain chances to a 30 and 40% each afternoon. Temperatures will be a little bit warmer with highs in the low to mid-90s.

The tropics remain busy with Tropical Storm Fiona moving toward Puerto Rico tonight and beginning its turn to the north Sunday night. Forecast models are in good agreement that the storm will stay to the east of Florida.

There are two other areas of possible development in the Atlantic but neither pose a threat to the United States at this time.

Hurricane season is still in full swing and we will continue to watch anything else that may develop and pose a threat.