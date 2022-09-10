TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today is the last day of our unsettled weather pattern with elevated rain chances. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along the coast this morning and spread inland this afternoon with gradually decreasing rain chances this evening.

There will still be a good amount of cloud cover with just a little bit of sunshine throughout the day leading to below average temperatures and highs in the upper 80s this afternoon.

With the exception of a few isolated showers tonight, it will be dry with patchy clouds and temperatures in the upper 70s.

Although there will still be rain on Sunday, the overall coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be lower than what we’ve seen the past few days. Showers and storms will develop along the coast in the morning and spread inland for the afternoon. We’ll see more Sunshine Sunday as well with temperatures a little bit warmer and highs in the low 90s.

That pattern will continue through the beginning of the week.

The tropics remain active with hurricane Earl churning well in the northern Atlantic and moving away from the United States.

One tropical wave will move off the coast of Africa over the next couple of days in the National hurricane Center gives it a 30% chance of developing within the next 5 days. It is not of concern to the United States at this time.