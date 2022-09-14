TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pattern change will limit the number of showers we see before lunchtime. A few storms develop near the coast in the early afternoon, but the heaviest rain will be in the evening.

Rain chances increase to 70% after 4pm, and those showers will linger into the evening as they drift back toward the coast after sunset.

It will be quite steamy before the storms form, and highs will be near 90 degrees.

It’s a similar day tomorrow and Friday with 70% rain chances in the late afternoon and evening. Highs return to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The rain chances drop slightly through the weekend. The heaviest rain and most widespread downpours will be still be in the later afternoon. We drop to a 60% chance Saturday and 50% Sunday.

We keep the rain chance near 50% into early next week as well with near-average highs.

There is one tropical wave in the central Atlantic that has a 50% chance of development over the next five days. Many of the computer models take this near the Caribbean Island or the Bahamas late next week, so we will keep a close eye on it.

