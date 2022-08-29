TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out dry, and temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s early this afternoon.

The first showers develop with the sea breeze near the coast just after lunchtime. The coverage and intensity of the storms increases, and we’ll have widespread heavy rain just before sunset.

We will also watch the east coast forecast closely this morning with the Artemis 1 mission expected to launch. The forecast calls for an 80% chance of “go” at 8:33am when the launch window opens, but by the end of the launch window that has dropped to 60%. This rocket will be unmanned, but this is the test flight before we send people back to the moon.

Showers may start earlier in the day tomorrow for us with rain spreading off the Gulf of Mexico. The rain chance will be 50% in the middle of the day, and we shouldn’t see as many heavy late storms.

We return to typical late afternoon and evening storms Wednesday, and highs stay in the low 90s. We remain in that pattern through the weekend.

The tropics have become more active in the last few days. One tropical wave now has an 80% chance of developing into the next tropical storm as it heads northwest. Most of the computer models take this toward the Bahamas before turning it more north in the middle of next week.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.