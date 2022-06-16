TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The mercury will hit the mid 90s again this afternoon, and that would tie the record high for today. With the humidity, it will feel like 104-112. Be sure to drink water all day and take breaks from the heat when you can.

The Heat Advisory is in place from noon until 6pm, so try to limit your time outside during these hours.

There will be storms that develop after 4pm, and they’ll push toward the coast in the evening. Highest rainfall coverage will be along and west of I-75.

The rain chance drops to just 20% tomorrow, so it’s going to be another scorcher with highs in the mid 90s. Near record heat continues into Saturday with highs in the low-mid 90s.

Rain chances increase to 50% Saturday, so more of us will get a break from the heat when the rain falls. The best rain chance is Sunday at 60%. The extra clouds and rain hold highs in the low 90s.

Next week, the rain chances drop to 20% starting Tuesday, and the near-record heat returns.