TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another Heat Advisory is in place from 11am to 7pm. Heat index values reach 110 in many areas.

We don’t get much relief from rain either. There’s just a 30% chance in the afternoon and early evening.

For the Bucs’ pre-season game this evening, it may still feel like 100 degrees at kick off, so dress appropriately!

The rain chance is slightly better Saturday afternoon at 40%. Some of the storms linger later into the evening due to a lighter breeze off the Gulf of Mexico. It’ll still be quite hot. In fact, we could tie the record of 96.

Sunday may break the record of 95 even with a better chance for storms. The rain starts later in the day and pushes toward the Gulf of Mexico.

We have better chances of storms for the middle and end of next week.