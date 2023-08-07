TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get prepared for another scorcher today. Highs reach the mid 90s, and it’ll feel closer to 110 in the afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in place from 11am-7pm.

While a few storms will develop this afternoon, it’s a lower chance than we typically see in August. The storms that do form quickly push east of I-75 this afternoon, and most of us will be dry by sunset.

It’s a similar pattern most of the week ahead. Rain chances remain slim at 30%, and the onshore wind pattern pushes those showers quickly toward the east coast.

Record-challenging heat is possible each day with highs in the mid 90s.

We don’t see much of a change until the weekend when our wind pattern returns from the southeast. It will still be hot, but the storms arrive later in the day as they push toward the Gulf of Mexico.