TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Heat Advisory is in place from 11am to 7pm again today. Heat index values could reach 111 in many spots, so be sure to take breaks out of the heat when possible.

We have a 30% chance of afternoon storms, but most of the rain will be south of I-4. The wind from the Gulf of Mexico pushes most of the showers over to the east coast in the late afternoon.

It’s a similar pattern tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s and heat index surpassing 110. The rain chance remains at 30%, but a few spotty showers may form a little earlier in the day.

The pattern finally breaks on Saturday, and the storm chances start to increase. We have a 40% chance, and some of those storms linger to around sunset in the center of the state. Unfortunately, the new pattern does not bring any cooler air.

Highs will be in the mid-upper 90s this weekend. The storms that form will mainly be after the hottest part of the day.

Next week, storms push toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening. That’s where we need the rain the most. It’ll still be hot in the low 90s.