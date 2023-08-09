TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have another Heat Advisory in place from 11am until 7pm. Heat index could reach 112 in many spots, so take it easy during the day.

A breeze coming off the Gulf of Mexico adds extra humidity and pushes any storms that develop toward the east coast. The rain chance is limited to just 30%, so many of us stay dry and hot.

The rain chance is slightly better tomorrow, especially for areas south of I-4. It will still be hot in the mid 90s.

The onshore wind pattern continues through the week, so rain chances remain below average for August, and the humidity remains high. Highs stay in the mid 90s.

We finally see a pattern change starting Sunday, and storms build back toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening. Bringing much-needed rain to our coast.

There is still no break from the heat with highs staying in the low to mid 90s.