TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’ll be a bit drier, hazy and hotter for the second half of the weekend. With more sunshine, temperatures get into the mid-90s across the area with highs around 93°. The humidity will be excessive as well, with feels like temperatures up to 110°.

There is a 40% rain chance mainly for a few isolated showers along the coast this morning and then scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly east of I-75 this afternoon. Storms will wind down this evening and it will be mainly dry and warm overnight with low temperatures near 82°.

Monday and Tuesday will feature warm temperatures and excessive humidity with a 50% rain chance both days. Highs will be in the mid-90s with feels like temperatures up to 110°. Heat advisories may be needed.

The skies will be hazy today through Wednesday with Saharan dust coming in from the Atlantic.

The second half of the week will feature lower or rain chances as Saharan dust gets a little bit thicker and dries the area out.

Temperatures get hotter though with highs in the mid to upper-90s.