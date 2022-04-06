TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the warm and humid conditions, watch for some low clouds or fog this morning. Once those clouds burn off, temperatures climb into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon.

Winds will be gusty at times from the south and southwest. The rain chance is just 10%, and mainly for areas in the center of the state. The east coast has a higher chance for afternoon and evening storms.

A cold front finally sinks south into our area tomorrow morning bringing widespread showers and even some thunderstorms. The rain starts north of I-4 in the morning and spreads south by the afternoon.

Some of the storms may bring damaging wind gusts. Most of our area is under a slight risk of severe storms. That’s a 2 out of 5 on the risk level.

The clouds and rain make it slightly cooler with highs in the low 80s tomorrow, but the cold front will bring in unseasonably cool air for Friday and the weekend.

Highs will only be in the low 70s Friday and Saturday, and a breeze will make it feel even cooler. Humidity will be low, so it should be a great weekend to be outside. We make it into the mid 70s on Sunday.

The cool-down is brief, and we are back in the mid to upper 80s next week. No rain is expected through the middle of the week.