TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a very pleasant start to the weekend with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s this morning. We’ll see a few clouds in the sky passing by today, otherwise there is no rain in the forecast and temps will only warm to around 73° this afternoon.

Winds will be the biggest story with gusts out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph throughout the day. Because there is very low humidity and winds will stay gusty, the National Weather Service has issued a Red flag Warning which means limit outside burning because any fires could spread very quickly.

There is also a Small Craft Advisory in effect for our waters because of those gusty winds and choppy seas. Watch out for strong rip currents and very rough surf along the beaches as well.

Tonight we’re even cooler with low temperatures in the lower 50s for Sunday morning. There’s a nice rebound quickly though Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

One more pleasant night is expected Sunday night into Monday morning with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s, before a big time warm up happens Monday afternoon. Temperatures warm up fast with highs Monday in the mid 80s.

The warming trend continues through the middle of the week with temperatures in the low 90s by Wednesday and Thursday, which will approach record temperatures.

Looks like a week front may approach by the end of the week increasing rain chances to a 20% for Thursday through Saturday.