TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today was breezy and mild, with temperatures topping out in the mid to low 80s. Winds were between 10-20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.

This evening will be lovely, with temperatures turning comfortable and the breeze relaxing a bit. Expect clear skies and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be even windier, with sustained northeasterly winds around 20 mph and gusts between 25-30 mph.

These winds bring in moisture from the Atlantic Ocean, so a quick, stray shower is possible, but the rain chance is only 10%. Otherwise, it warms up quickly, and highs reach the mid-upper 80s.

It’s similar Thursday with strong winds and slim rain chances. Once again, we hit the mid-upper 80s in the afternoon.

By Saturday afternoon, the winds begin to relax. We keep it mostly dry with just a 10% rain chance through Saturday.

Humidity remains comfortable with highs staying above average.