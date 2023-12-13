TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ll feel a cool breeze through the day as temperatures climb into the mid-upper 70s. Extra clouds linger around, so expect a mix of sun and clouds with just a 10% rain chance.

It’s a similar day tomorrow with gusty winds, patchy clouds and a small rain chance. We only increase Friday’s rain chance to 30% as a developing system approaches from the southwest.

This area of low pressure should bring significant downpours this weekend. Rain chances increase during the day on Saturday, and the heaviest rain will be Saturday night through early Sunday morning.

Watch for brief street flooding, gusty wind and some lighting. It may be helpful to take some of the lighter holiday decorations down before Saturday night. Some models suggest anywhere widespread rain totals of 2-4 inches.

Once the low heads to the northeast, our conditions improve. It’ll still be breezy on Sunday as the clouds and rain clear out. We’re cooler to start the next work week with highs in the 60s.