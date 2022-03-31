TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Strong winds from the south continue today. Wind gusts could reach 25-35 mph at times, and humidity increases as well.

An approaching cold front reaches our northern areas like Citrus and Hernando counties just after 4pm, and that’s when the storms begin. The front and showers spread south through the evening, and some heavy downpours are possible.

There is a small chance that some storms could produce some damaging wind gusts. Thankfully, the system is much weather than when it brought tornadoes across the Deep South yesterday.

Highs reach the mid 80s before the storms arrive, and overnight lows will be in the low 70s as the rain continues.

Expect showers to start Friday as well. We have a 60% rain chance through midday before the rain begins to taper off. It will be slightly cooler tomorrow with highs in the low 80s.

Saturday looks to start out dry, but rain chances increase back to 60% during the afternoon and evening. Those showers linger into early Sunday as well.