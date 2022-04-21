TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today, and highs will be in the mid 80s. Humidity stays comfortable, and you’ll feel a gusty breeze from the east all day.

No rain is expected today, just a few passing clouds. It stays comfortable this evening with lows in the low-mid 60s.

The sun rises today at 6:59am, and sunrises get earlier for the next few months. The earliest sunrise happens in June at 6:33am. The sun sets are getting later too.

Another warm and breezy day expected tomorrow. Highs reach the mid-upper 80s, and the wind continues from the east.

Humidity increases slightly for the weekend, so there’s a 10% chance of an afternoon shower on Saturday. The rain chance is 20% Sunday, mainly for inland areas.

We get a little warmer this weekend as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and we could even hit 90 in a few spots.

20% rain chances continue into early next week. Models are hinting at a weak front arriving Wednesday into Thursday, so we will keep an eye on it.