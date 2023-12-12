TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning, temperatures climb into the low 70s this afternoon. There will be a layer of thin clouds across the sky, so we’ll get filtered sunshine for most of the day.

It won’t be as cold tonight, and we’re even warmer tomorrow in the mid-upper 70s. You’ll still notice a breeze each day, but the rain chances are just 10% tomorrow.

We have a 20% rain chance Thursday, mostly for southern areas. A northeast wind gets even stronger for the end of the week, and rain chance start to increase.

Right now, it looks like the rainiest time will be Saturday afternoon and night as an area of low pressure crosses the state. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible.

The low heads into the Atlantic Sunday, so rain chances begin to drop. Some slightly cooler air arrives for the start of next week.