TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions continue through the day today. Highs reach the mid 70s, which is close to average for mid-December. Boaters should be aware of a Small Craft Advisory and rough seas today.

Tomorrow will be similar, but late in the day, showers start to spread north into the area. Highs still reach the mid 70s with extra clouds and gusty winds.

The main event happens Saturday. At this point, we are expecting a washout of a day. Scattered downpours arrive in the morning, and widespread heavy rain continues through the afternoon, evening and overnight.

Most places will get 2-4 inches of rain, but isolated spots may get even more. It will be windy all day as well.

The area of low pressure heads northeast on Sunday, and rain chances decrease. It will still be gusty as the rain and clouds gradually clear out. Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees.

We are cooler to start next week, and it will be drier.