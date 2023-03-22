TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The winter chill has gone, and we’ll feel the warmth of spring for the rest of the week.

Temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s this afternoon. That’s slightly above average for late March.

The warming trend continues, and we hit the mid-upper 80s Thursday. Thankfully, the humidity remains quite pleasant despite the higher temperatures.

It stays warm and dry on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity begins to increase, and you’ll notice it feels muggier this weekend.

A front stalls across the state Saturday, so a few passing showers are possible. The rain chance is just 20% Saturday and Sunday. The front won’t bring cooler air. Highs stay in the mid 80s.

A slightly stronger front arrives Tuesday with a 30% rain chance, and there is the potential for this front to get far enough south to bring some lower humidity and slightly cooler air.