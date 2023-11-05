TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s, 50s and low 60s across the area. There is a breeze coming in out of the north bringing in some much drier air for the second half of the weekend.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day with temperatures quickly warming into the lower 80s. It will be dry and comfortable with low humidity.

The breeze calms down tonight and it turns chilly once again with 40s and 50s expected by Monday morning.

Monday afternoon will also be nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. The breeze calms down for the middle of the week but the humidity will slowly creep back in.

High temperatures will be above average in the mid 80s through the rest of the week with no significant rain chances in the 8-day forecast.