TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Patchy fog will develop over the next few hours otherwise it’s another cool and comfortable start to the day. Temperatures rise quickly with slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon. Most spots will hit 81 or 82°, which is just a couple degrees shy of the record high for today.

The humidity level is still comfortable and no rain is in the forecast. Temperatures will warm into the 80s each day through Friday with very similar weather conditions.

While it might be a touch cooler over the weekend with highs in the upper 70s, the humidity levels will be a bit higher.

The next major weather system that will come through will be a strong cold front sometime next week. Forecast models suggest a big cool down behind the front but disagree on when the cooldown will arrive. It will possibly be Tuesday or Wednesday but could be even later. We’ll be watching it.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking an area of low pressure located over the central subtropical Atlantic and gives it a medium chance of developing over the next few days.

It will stay out at sea and not impact the United States but if it develops into a subtropical storm, it would get the name Owen. It would not be the first time a December storm has formed, but it is rare.