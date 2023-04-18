TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We certainly get a treat in mid April with low humidity and pleasant temperatures. It starts out a little cool this morning, but it warms quickly into the low 80s this afternoon.

The sky should stay clear today and tonight, and we’ll see lows in the low 60s tonight. That’s still slightly below average.

We continue the warm and sunny days with highs in the mid 80s tomorrow and mid-upper 80s on Thursday.

Our next cold front arrives Saturday with a few showers, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will still be in the mid 80s, but it should get cooler on Sunday if the front pushes far enough to our south.

Right now, we’ll say it’ll be slightly below average through the early part of next week, but that may need to be tweaked up or down as the front develops.