TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s another chilly start this morning but temperatures will warm up a good bit through the day. Most areas will see a 25 to 30 degree warm up with temperatures in the low 70s making for a gorgeous day. Skies will be mostly sunny and humidity will stay low.

Temperatures will turn cool again this evening but it will not be as cold tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and low 50s by Thursday morning as the warming trend continues.

Highs temperatures through the rest of the week will be in the upper 70s, close to 80 degrees. Humidity will increase as well ahead of another approaching cold front.

The front will increase rain chances. A few showers are possible late Friday but it will not be a washout.

Rain chances will be even higher over the holiday weekend. There is a good chance showers will linger Saturday night and some into Sunday morning.

The front will not cool temperatures off, in fact it will get even warmer next week with highs in the low 80s for several days in a row.