TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are already tracking a few spotty showers this morning, and the rain chance increases quickly to 60% by the early afternoon.

Some extra clouds and high humidity expected as well. Highs still reach the low 90s, and it’ll feel like 104-108.

A wind pattern change occurs tomorrow, and we start out the day with no rain. Better rain chances will be late in the afternoon and into the evening.

With the later start to the rain, it will be slightly hotter in the mid 90s. We have the same pattern for Thursday with a 50% chance of late-day storms and highs in the mid 80s.

Starting Friday, we return to the “onshore” wind pattern we’ve had most of the summer. That means the storms start earlier, and they’ll head inland and toward the east coast in the evening.

Overall, rain chances will be down slightly.