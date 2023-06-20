TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although it won’t rain all day, storms will be scattered across the Tampa Bay area today with a 70% rain chance. Off and on storms will push in from the north and from the Gulf of Mexico all thanks to the system still stalled to our north.

Outside of any storms, it will be windy, muggy, and warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Storms will start this morning and last through the early evening before tapering off overnight.

Rain chances will go back up Wednesday with another round of heavy rain expected. Winds will stay breezy and the excessive humidity is here to stay as well.

Rain chances will slightly lower through the rest of the week as the coverage of heavy rain comes down but scattered storms are still expected each day. Temperatures will get a little warmer with highs back in the lower 90s by the weekend.

The tropics are heating up. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Bret and a tropical wave that has a high chance of developing.

Tropical Storm Bret is moving west though the Atlantic and is about halfway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. It is forecast to continue westward and move into the Caribbean Sea by the end of the week. It could strengthen into a hurricane and possibly impact some of the islands this weekend. It is not forecast to continue strengthening in the Caribbean due to stronger winds (wind shear) around the storm and could even weaken.

Forecast models have low confidence after Saturday on where Bret will go and how strong it will be. It could turn north and move into the Atlantic or it could continue west through the Caribbean. It will be something to watch early next week although it should not cause concern.

The tropical wave behind Bret, Invest 93L, continues to show organization and has a high chance of developing within the next couple of days into a tropical depression or storm. Forecast models do show this one recurving north and keep it in the Atlantic through next week.