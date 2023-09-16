TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A summer like pattern will continue as we begin the weekend. This morning is dry and mild with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s with clear skies. Lots of sunshine this morning warms us up quickly with highs in the low 90s.

Today is another day with elevated rain chances at 60%. A few isolated showers will develop right along the coast after about 1:00 p.m. with the sea breeze.

Those showers slowly push inland and storms will be scattered through the early evening hours. The heaviest rain will be along and east of I-75. A few storms could linger through 8 or 9:00 p.m. this evening.

It’ll be mainly dry tonight with lows in the upper 70s. There is a little bit of a pattern change Sunday with a west onshore wind developing. This will produce a few midday showers along the coast that drift inland pretty quickly. Showers and storms will be scattered through about 5:00 p.m. and it will be drier for the evening.

The Bucs Home opener could have a few isolated showers during the first half of the game. They shouldn’t last long but a poncho might not be a bad idea to bring.

It’s a similar pattern on Monday. Rain chances to stay in the forecast through all of next week with mainly afternoon storms and temperatures will stay near average with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.