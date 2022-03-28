TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today into the low 80s. We keep the comfortable level of humidity around, so it will still feel nice in the shade even when it’s warm.

Not many clouds expected through the day or this evening. Overnight lows will be in close to average in the low 60s.

We get even warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity remains low for another day, so the sky should be mostly sunny. The humidity begins to increase on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. It will feel noticeably warmer and muggier, but no rain is expected.

An approaching storm system brings rain into the forecast late Thursday. Highs will still be in the mid 80s Thursday before the rain arrives. The front and showers linger into Friday, and we have a 50% chance of off and on showers through the day. It will still be warm in the low 80s.

The front briefly lifts back to the north Saturday, so expect muggy conditions with highs in the mid 80s. We could still see a few showers Saturday, but the rain chance increases again Sunday as the front finally heads to our south.

It will not be significantly cooler behind the front, but the humidity will drop.