TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak front brought a few showers to the Tampa Bay area early this morning, but it should be drier as less humid air arrives for the rest of the day.

We’ll keep patchy clouds in the forecast with highs in the mid 70s. It should feel a little cooler tonight with lows in the mid-upper 50s.

After a cool and somewhat cloudy start to Saturday, the front lifts back to the north and increases rain chances again. We’ll go up to a 40% chance in the afternoon. If you’re headed to the Children’s Gasparilla Parade Saturday, you’ll want to bring along some light rain gear just in case.

Highs only reach the upper 60s Saturday, but we’re much warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 70s. It will also be quite breezy Sunday with a 30% chance of a quick passing shower.

Another front passes on Monday with a 30% rain chance, but this one also stalls just to our south and lifts back north. We have another warm day Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

Finally, a stronger front passes through on Wednesday with a 50% rain chance. This front pushes farther south, and we feel much cooler and drier air for the end of next week.