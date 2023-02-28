TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak front stalls just to our north today, so it only brings a 10% chance of a stray shower north of I-4.

Temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s this afternoon away from the coast. A gusty southwest breeze off the Gulf of Mexico keeps areas closer to the beaches in the mid-upper 70s this afternoon.

Morning fog is possible tomorrow, but it should be a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the low 80s. We make it to the mid 80s on Thursday.

Another front begins pushing south toward Florida on Friday. Winds increase, but it stays mostly dry Friday with just a 10% rain chance.

The front slowly passes through the Tampa Bay area on Saturday. It won’t rain all day, but there is a 50% rain chance, and there could be multiple rounds of rain with the front. We’re still warm on Saturday in the low 80s, and the cooler air arrives for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s with much lower humidity.

Even with the cool down, highs stay above average, and then we start warming back into the 80s early next week.